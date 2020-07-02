PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and other city officials wrote a letter to local homelessness and human services organizations, challenging them to oppose the Trump administration’s proposed rollbacks on transgender people’s rights.
“We are writing to condemn a rule proposed by the Trump Administration that would allow homeless shelters and service providers to deny critical services based on an individual’s gender identity and gender expression. This proposed rule represents yet another attack on our transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming neighbors based on misguided and hateful fear mongering, and the rule would threaten our residents’ safety and limit access to critical care,” the letter said.
This comes after the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development said that shelters would be allowed to turn away transgender and nonbinary people due to their gender identity and/or expression.
The letter was signed by the Mayor’s Office of Equity, City of Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations and City of Pittsburgh LGBTQIA+ Advisory Council.
