NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — The North Hills School District is warning families about a potential Coronavirus outbreak after two students tested positive following unsanctioned hockey tryouts.
The tryouts for the North Hills Hockey Club were held on June 27 at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center. The people who attended and their families have been notified, according to the district. The district further reminded people in the community to stay vigilant about wearing a mask and social distancing.
The district says anyone with concerns is directed to contact their primary care physician.
