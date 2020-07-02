CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month, officials said Wednesday.

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina said the Fusion Center employee returned to the agency’s Charleston office June 22, later learning that someone at the wedding tested positive. The staffer was then tested and received a positive result.

The office was shut down and all employees and visitors were tested but received negative results, he said. The Fusion Center will operate remotely through this week.

The positive staffer is in good condition, Messina said.

Separately, an employee of a sporting club linked to The Greenbrier resort, which is owned by Gov. Jim Justice, has tested positive for the virus, a spokesman said. The Greenbrier Sporting Club Lodge staffer tested positive last week and the club will be closed for dining until July 10.

No other employees have tested positive and those who could have come into contact with the staffer have been asked to quarantine for two weeks. The case was first reported by ProPublica.

“I can tell you that The Greenbrier resort prides itself in doing things right and they will be following every inch of the protocol in every way,” said Justice, a Republican.

Statewide, at least 93 people have died from the virus and around 3,000 have tested positive, according to state health data.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

