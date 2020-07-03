Comments
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A fire engulfed a building and destroyed 12 vehicles in Liberty Township overnight.
A fire broke out at the Marpac Corporation building along Amsterdam Road just after 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said the building was fully engulfed in flames and 12 vehicles were also on fire.
Firefighters say there were chemicals on the scene but they did not cause any problems.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
