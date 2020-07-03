Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Three employees at the Shop ‘n Save in Penn Hills have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the Hartley Family Shop ‘n Save, the store was alerted to the positive tests this week.
“We wanted to let all customers know that we confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19 among employees at the Penn Hills SHOP ‘n SAVE this week,” they said on Facebook.
The store says it is working with health officials to reinforce safety measures and undergo disinfecting and cleaning throughout the store.
They are also following contact tracing procedures and issuing daily temperature checks to all employees before they begin their shifts.
