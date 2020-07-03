JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (CNN/KDKA) – Make sure you look up July 5 for a chance to catch the penumbral lunar eclipse.

According to timeanddate.com, the best time to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse is at 12:29 a.m. July 5. It will start Saturday at 11:07 p.m. and end Sunday around 1:52 a.m.

You’ll have to look closely though, because a penumbral lunar eclipse is hard to see. The shadowed part of the moon will be slightly fainter than the rest of the moon.

July 5 will also see a Buck Moon, turned slightly darker by the eclipse.

Full moons in 2020

Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs each month. But in 2020, October will have two full moons, once on October 1 and then again on October 31.

Two full moons in the same month is known as a “blue moon.” And the fact that the second one falls on Halloween truly makes this event “once in a blue moon.”

Here are all of the full moons and their names occurring this year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac:

  • January 10 — Wolf moonn
  • February 9 — Snow moon
  • March 9 — Worm moon
  • April 7 — Pink moon
  • May 7 — Flower moon
  • June 5 — Strawberry moon
  • July 5 — Buck moon
  • August 3 — Sturgeon moon
  • September 2 — Corn moon
  • October 1 — Harvest moon
  • October 31 — Blue moon
  • November 30 — Beaver moon
  • December 29 — Cold moon

