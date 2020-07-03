PITTSBURGH (CNN/KDKA) – Make sure you look up July 5 for a chance to catch the penumbral lunar eclipse.
According to timeanddate.com, the best time to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse is at 12:29 a.m. July 5. It will start Saturday at 11:07 p.m. and end Sunday around 1:52 a.m.
You’ll have to look closely though, because a penumbral lunar eclipse is hard to see. The shadowed part of the moon will be slightly fainter than the rest of the moon.
July 5 will also see a Buck Moon, turned slightly darker by the eclipse.
Full moons in 2020
Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs each month. But in 2020, October will have two full moons, once on October 1 and then again on October 31.
Two full moons in the same month is known as a “blue moon.” And the fact that the second one falls on Halloween truly makes this event “once in a blue moon.”
Here are all of the full moons and their names occurring this year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac:
- January 10 — Wolf moonn
- February 9 — Snow moon
- March 9 — Worm moon
- April 7 — Pink moon
- May 7 — Flower moon
- June 5 — Strawberry moon
- July 5 — Buck moon
- August 3 — Sturgeon moon
- September 2 — Corn moon
- October 1 — Harvest moon
- October 31 — Blue moon
- November 30 — Beaver moon
- December 29 — Cold moon
