PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local veteran got a special surprise just in time for the Fourth of July.

A local family donated a mobile home to a Vietnam War veteran who served in the United States Army. The Veterans Leadership Program moved the veteran, Mike, into his new home this week.

