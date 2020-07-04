Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local veteran got a special surprise just in time for the Fourth of July.
A local family donated a mobile home to a Vietnam War veteran who served in the United States Army. The Veterans Leadership Program moved the veteran, Mike, into his new home this week.
Welcome Home Veteran Mike!
A local family generously donated a beautiful mobile home to VLP for one of our Veterans. This week, VLP staff moved Vietnam Veteran Mike, who bravely served in the United States Army, into his new home! #WeAreVLP pic.twitter.com/g3YlQ8lJYd
— Veterans Leadership Program (@VLPWPA) July 3, 2020
