PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile male was shot in the torso in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood on Friday.
Shortly after 4:00 p.m, Pittsburgh Police responded to a 911 call of a male who had been shot along Mount Pleasant Road.
After arriving on scene, officers found a juvenile in an upstairs bedroom of a home with a gunshot wound to the torso.
While on the scene, officers applied first aid and packed the wound.
The victim was transported by paramedics to a local a hospital.
Police say the victim was transported in serious condition.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit interviewed two witnesses who were inside the house at the time.
Police are continuing to investigate.
