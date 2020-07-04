Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department is warning residents about the dangers of setting off their own fireworks this Fourth of July.
According to Public Safety, at least four trees were set ablaze in the Pittsburgh region by errant “bottle rockets and cherry bombs” on Friday. The Fireworks Task Force responded to 104 complaints about fireworks just last night.
“Remember, even though some consumer fireworks are now legal, there are several restrictions to using them in the City,” Public Safety said. “Please celebrate safely this July 4th.”
More details about firework restrictions in the City of Pittsburgh can be found here.
