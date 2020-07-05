PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 127 new Coronavirus cases Sunday and no additional deaths.
The county-wide total now stands at 3,557 since March 14. There are 3,378 confirmed cases and 179 probable cases.
Officials report that 412 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with four more patients hospitalized since Saturday’s report. In hospitals, 162 people have needed to be admitted to the ICU and 77 patients have required ventilators.
The death toll stands at 187, with 175 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
Out of the new cases, patients are ages 8 months old to 84 years old, with the median age of new patients at 30 years old.
Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103, the youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.
