PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University has unveiled an action plan designed to make the campus community more inclusive and address systemic racism.
In a letter posted on CMU’s website, President Farnam Jahanian addressed several commitments and initiatives.
The following commitments were listed, but are not limited to:
- We commit to engage every member of the CMU community in working together to build and sustain an inclusive culture that promotes equity for all and is intolerant of racism, discrimination, and bias.
- We commit to recruit and develop a student body that truly represents the vibrant diversity of our nation and the world, where all Black and marginalized students feel supported throughout their education and experience.
- We commit to recruit, retain and develop Black and underrepresented faculty and staff and to provide all of our employees with an environment that fosters their collective success.
- We commit to build greater trust, understanding and transparency between the CMU community and the CMU Police.
- We commit to grow our leadership in the study of racism and systemic injustice, for the purpose of influencing public policy and developing meaningful interventions.
- We commit to partnering with our community to develop positive social innovations that expand access, opportunity and economic empowerment in the Pittsburgh region and reverse the trends of racial injustice and inequality.
The full plan can be read on CMU’s website.
