MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw has issued a proclamation in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Negro Baseball Leagues.
Mayor Shorraw’s proclamation noted the following things:
- The City of Monessen hosted games at Page Park, located behind Donner Avenue
- Legendary player Josh Gibson hit a 575 foot home run at Page Park
Mayor Shorraw said in the proclamation that he ‘tips his cap’ in commemoration of Gibson’s home run, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues, and the influence the league and baseball have had on Monessen, as well as the region and the country.
