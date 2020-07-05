HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 479 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, in addition to four more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 89,854 since Saturday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,753.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative to date.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

