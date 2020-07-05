PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tense protests in Pittsburgh took place on the 4th of July.

One involved a standoff between ‘Black Lives Matter’ protestors and Pittsburgh Police.

The other took place between supporters of President Trump and counter-protesters.

Both protests continued the call for change that we see happening around the country.

There were tense moments between police and protesters in the afternoon, but there were no reported arrests.

That protest saw hundreds of people fill downtown streets for more than four hours.

It started in Market Square, traveled up to Grant Street, and then made its way toward the Fort Pitt Bridge.

That’s when a standoff with police began.

Police in riot gear were sent to stop the group at Commonwealth Avenue, which led to some pushing and shoving.

Police say they were sent after they learned the group was headed for the bridge and before officers could block the ramps, protesters arrived at Commonwealth Avenue.

The standoff between police and protesters lasted for about 90 minutes.

Protesters headed back up Liberty Avenue and would later disperse in Market Square.

“It’s about a world that is possible and world that is coming to fruition, and I think the fact that such a strong group showed up today was really a testament to that,” said Mia Sturbini from Black, Young, and Educated.

Earlier in the day, there was a boat parade for President Trump.

Groups also gathered to protest the event that started in the South Side Works.

Protesters would shut down the Hot Metal Bridge before they left for the North Shore.

Tensions would rise when the groups met there, but there were no reported arrests.