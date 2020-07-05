MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has postponed the start of men’s basketball workouts for two weeks after five players and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Sunday.

The workouts were scheduled to start on Monday. The decision was made in consultation with university medical officials.

“The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men’s basketball workouts,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “The well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we will continually monitor our men’s basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.”

Those testing positive will self-isolate for 14 days. Contract tracing has identified additional people who could have been exposed and they will go into quarantine as well, the statement said.

Recent positive virus tests among West Virginia sports teams also include four in football and one in women’s soccer.

