PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network is rolling out its mobile testing unit as coronavirus cases continue to climb into triple digits across the county. On-site nurse practitioners said they are seeing more young people getting tested, but infection rates have stayed consistent.

After a week of record high numbers for COVID-19 cases, AHN said they are seeing more young people getting tested.

“Even as we’re seeing more testing, the infection rate is staying at a low percentage,” AHN Nurse Practitioner Steve Benso said.

Benso says, over the last two weeks, they’ve seen more people overall showing up. They average about 40-60 tests per day.

“We expect that the numbers have gone up with what we’re seeing in other cities,” Benso said, outside the Hill District testing site.

If testing needs grow outside their means, they may need to modify swabbing hours or adding people for support staff, but at this point that is not needed.

“We have an efficient method for doing this, and I would say we’re doing very well from that standpoint,” Benso told KDKA’s Chris Hoffman.

They want to continue mobile testing for communities that may not have transportation capabilities to get to a physical location.

“We’re trying to analyze what’s going on with the population. How to provide this service for them that’s convenient. That way they’re not having to travel a good distance,” Benso said.

Here are the locations for this week:

• Monday, July 6 – Shop N’ Save plaza in the Hill District (1850 Centre Avenue)

• Tuesday, July 7 – City Hall Building in Clairton (551 Ravensburg Boulevard)

• Wednesday, July 8 – AHN Canonsburg hospital in Canonsburg (100 Medical Boulevard)

• Thursday, July 9 – Alma Illery Medical Center in Homewood (7227 Hamilton Avenue)

• Friday, July 10 – Duquesne Elementary school in Duquesne (300 Kennedy Avenue)

The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the mobile testing:

What to expect when arriving at the mobile testing site:

• Patients will walk or drive through a secured, marked area.

• No outdoor restrooms will be available at the collection locations.

• The sample is collected via a nasal swab and the process typically takes less than 30 seconds, not including any wait times.

• Testing results for the coronavirus typically take 5-7 days, depending on regional test volume. Individuals will be contacted directly with their results. As volumes increase, wait times for results may be longer.

• While waiting for their test results, individuals should stay at home. Those who receive positive COVID-19 test results may be issued additional care orders or self-isolation orders.

AHN also continues to make COVID-19 testing available at the following community locations:

• AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, 12311 Perry Highway, Wexford PA 15090

• AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, 990 Higbee Dr., Bethel Park PA 15102

• 4220 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA , 15146

• AHN West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion, 4247 Ridge Road, Erie PA 16506

• AHN Braddock Urgent Care, 501 Braddock Ave., Braddock PA 15104

• The former Divine Providence/Kindred Hospital, 1004 Arch St., Pittsburgh PA 15212

• Heights Plaza Shopping Center, 1828 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065