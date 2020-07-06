PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last Friday, the Allegheny County Health Department forced all bars, restaurants, and casinos to close for one week amid a surge in Coronavirus cases.

Activities and events with gatherings of more than 25 people also are not allowed during that one-week timeframe.

This order comes in addition to the on-site alcohol ban.

If you are feeling down about taking one step forward and two steps back, Celina Pompeani has some things that you can do around Pittsburgh and where you are still allowed to go out.

This order from the Allegheny County Health Department has left many very frustrated, especially when businesses are already struggling.

Take-out and delivery are still available, plus several restaurants are offering to-go cocktails as well.

We are also fortunate here in Pittsburgh to have so many great destinations to visit like the Carnegie Science Center.

The Science Center is a great place to take kids, plus due to the high demand, they just extended their run ‘Mummies of the World: The Exhibition.’

Most places like the Carnegie Science Center that have reopened are taking extraordinary measures to ensure that your visit is safe.

Some other places to get out and check out this week include:

These places are constantly updating their websites with what is new and how they are practicing safety.

Be sure to check with these places as some have limited hours.

Some other places remain closed due to Allegheny County’s recent order. Some places that remain closed include the National Aviary, the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum, the Mattress Factory, and the Frick Pittsburgh.

The Frick is still offering virtual museum tours.

If you do plan on visiting any of the places that were mentioned, it’s a good idea to call ahead to visit their website for the most up-to-date information.

When contacting the Andy Warhol Museum, they recommended reserving tickets beforehand online for the safety of their visitors. Face masks are also required.

It’s always a good idea to get outside, enjoy the beautiful sunshine, and get some exercise as well!