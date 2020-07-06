PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s new work zone speed enforcement is now into its third month and already thousands of drivers have received notices in the mail.

We would like to help you avoid a ticket, so we are going to tip you off this morning.

The idea is to keep workers in construction zones, and you when you drive through them safer.

Related story: PennDOT Deploying Photo Speed Enforcement Across The Commonwealth

That is why PennDOT, the Pa. Turnpike, and Pa. State Police are willing to tell you where enforcement is going to take place.

The enforcement is done by a radar, computer, and camera equipped White Jeep Grand Cherokee — all fully automated.

The vehicle will be parked on the side of the road in the construction zone and anyone passing it driving 11 miles per hour over the speed limit will probably be getting a note from the state.

The first time, it’s a warning, the second time it’s a $75 fine, and the third and every time after that it’s $150.

In the nearly three months since enforcement began, over 30,000 notices have been sent out.

Around 10% of those who received notices have been repeat offenders who have been fined.

In at least three cases, vehicles were doing over 90 miles per hour in the construction zone.

The list of enforcement locations for the coming week is as follows:

All work zones on the Pa. Turnpike

Interstate-70 in Washington County

Interstate-579 near PPG Paints Arena

Interstate-80 from the Ohio border to Mile Marker 7 in Mercer County

PA Route 18 in Mercer County

PA Route 51 in Beaver County

There are two red and white warning signs before you get to the enforcement car, giving you time to slow down.

The ticket being sent out will be to the owner of the vehicle, not the driver of the car. There is an appeal process for this as well.