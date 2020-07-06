PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters attacked large flames and heavy smoke from a fire in Pittsburgh’s Esplen neighborhood Monday morning.

Luckily, no one was injured but KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports the heat created some challenges, forcing crews to have extra water delivered.

Crews were expected to be in Esplen for several more hours working to contain the fire at a roofing and sheet metal company. Their biggest concern was the fire reigniting.

It was a very smoky fire. So much so, smoke could be seen darkening the sky from downtown.

Pittsburgh city officials say the fire started around 8:30 this morning at the MTG Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors company in Esplen.

Hours later and crews are still hosing down a fire in Esplen. This is at a roofing & sheet metal contractor company. It appears they’re hosing down debris. More on ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/les4H2hPxj — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) July 6, 2020

KDKA was told it was a large debris fire that had some new construction materials and tar. The large flames did not spread to nearby buildings or trees.

Because there were some low power lines, Duquesne Light was on scene.

The biggest challenge for firefighters was the stifling heat.

“We do have precautions in place, we have safety officers and rehabilitation units so that we can monitor hydration levels and put a schedule together to rotate crews in and out so they’re not overtaxed in this heat,” City of Pittsburgh Hazardous Materials Battalion Chief Bernard Mohan says.

The cause is under investigation.