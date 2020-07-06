CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Health Department Says Statewide Cases Now Top 90,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several Pittsburgh neighborhoods are without power after a transformer fire.

On Twitter, Allegheny County says Highland Park, Morningside, Garfield, East Liberty, Stanton Heights, Lawrenceville and Bloomfield are all without power right now. The outage is affecting about 30 blocks.

Right now, it’s unknown when power will be restored. There are also high tension lines down, the county says.

Duquesne Light says it’s currently dealing with 20 active power outages impacting more than 4,000 customers.

The company is preparing for possible influxes amid the extreme heat by increasing staffing and adding extra shifts.

Customers experiencing an outage should report it by calling 412-393-7100 or going to Duquesne Light’s website.

