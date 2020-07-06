Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their 60-game regular-season schedule for the 2020 season.
The team released the full 60-game slate on Monday. The Pirates open the season at the St. Louis Cardinals on July 24 for a three-game series.
The Pirates then return home to host the Milwaukee Brewers on July 27 in the home opener.
CLICK HERE: 2020 Pittsburgh Pirates Schedule
Forty of the Pirates’ game will be against division opponents, plus 20 games against the American League Central.
You can see the Pirates’ full roster here.
