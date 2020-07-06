PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Point Park University has released its guide for getting students back on campus this fall, and it includes a coronavirus waiver.

The university’s “On-Campus Learning and Operations” guide lays out several changes the university is implementing to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Before returning to campus, students, faculty and staff are asked to “pay particular attention” to their daily activities for at least two weeks. This means limiting travel, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

And before moving into residence halls, students need to sign a “Point Park University Resident Student Waiver” acknowledging the risk of coronavirus.

According to the plan, employees and visitors also have to sign waivers.

Once back on campus, life will look different. Masks are required in and around all university properties, the capacity of buildings and elevators will be modified, everyone must take their temperatures twice a day and there will be random health screenings.

“We must find the path forward to continually provide educational opportunities to improve our communities and serve our professions,” says President Paul Hennigan on a letter posted to the university’s website.

“This is a challenge for all of us, but we will work together to figure this out.”

You can read the plan here.

