PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 204 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday, including a case diagnosed in a 1-month-old child, and six additional deaths.

The county-wide total now stands at 3,979 since March 14. There are 3,798 confirmed cases and 181 probable cases.

Officials report that 423 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, that’s seven more patients hospitalized since Monday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 163 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 78 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

In the newest cases, health department officials say patient ages range from 1-month to 98-years-old with the median age being 30. Positive results are from tests that span June 21 through July 6. The positivity rate, which is incomplete as results continue to come in, is at 9.4% for the month.

The death toll has risen to 194, with 182 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The deaths reported today are from the state’s use of the Electronic Data Reporting System (EDRS) and include deaths from April 5 to June 13, all patients were 65 or older.

Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103, the youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.

The Health Department says 52% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 48% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket at 38%. The 65 and older age group has 20% of COVID-19 cases, and the 50-64 age group has 19%.

Here is the daily age breakdown:

00-04 – 35 (1%)

05-12 – 52 (1%)

13-18 – 97 (2%)

19-24 – 701 (18%)

25-49 – 1,540 (39%)

50-64 – 768 (19%)

65 + — 786 (20%)

Health officials say 67,761 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

