PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An employee and an inmate at the Allegheny County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus.

There is currently one case of coronavirus in inmates within the jail. Inmates have been returned to their cells to undergo protocol.

BREAKING: An employee and an inmate have tested positive for Covid19 at the Allegheny County Jail. Inmates have been returned to their cells to undergo protocols. @KDKA — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) July 7, 2020

There have been 29 positive cases of coronavirus in inmates in the jail, but 28 of them have recovered. One-hundred-fifty-one inmates have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Among staff, there have been eight coronavirus cases out of the 76 tested. Four tests are still pending. Five employees have recovered.

All employees and inmates have been provided with masks, the county says.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: