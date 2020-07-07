Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is reorganizing in response to coronavirus, and 11 positions are being cut.
Bishop David Zubik announced Tuesday that the diocese is reorganizing pastoral staff and relocating central administration operations.
There will be 11 positions eliminated and two others will have reduced hours.
Diocesan operations will move from the Pastoral Center on Boulevard of the Allies downtown to St. Paul Seminary campus five miles away.
The diocese says it was reorganizing before the pandemic, but an ongoing decline in mass attendance and donations “has been exacerbated by the ripple effect of COVID-19.” The diocese says its budget is impacted by decreased donations.
You must log in to post a comment.