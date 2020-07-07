Comments
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — Deka Lash is temporarily closing its studio in Wexford after “someone within” the studio tested positive for coronavirus.
In an email Tuesday night, Deka Lash says the studio is closing and workers are self-quarantining until test results come back. The studio will be cleaned, and anyone who has been in the building over the last 7-14 days will be alerted.
Deka Lash said no one contracted coronavirus from the studio.
“We’re also directly alerting anyone who has been in the studio within the last 7-14 days,” Deka Lash said in the email.
