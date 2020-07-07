Comments
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was killed after a crash in Armstrong County early Tuesday morning.
The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office says 29-year-old David Brown from Clymer, Indiana County was killed in the accident that happened just before 2 a.m.
The coroner’s office says he was heading west on State Route 156 and had just passed Gobblers Run Road when his Nissan Altima hit the guardrails, then went about 300 feet before coming to a stop.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brown was not wearing a seat belt and speed is considered a factor, the coroner’s office says. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest, and the manner of death was accidental.
