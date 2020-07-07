PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather is moving through western Pennsylvania.
Two severe thunderstorm warnings now for these two cells through 5pm.. One affecting central Butler and the other W Butler, E Beaver and the corner of Lawrence County @KDKA pic.twitter.com/h5Pf0uv6GA
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) July 7, 2020
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced a severe thunderstorm warning for Washington County until 5:45 p.m.
Officials say the warning is for northwestern Washington County.
As the weather moved through the area, severe thunderstorm warnings were aso for Beaver, Lawrence and Butler counties until 5 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Beaver, Butler & Lawrence Counties until 5pm. Damaging winds in this storm that is moving east @15mph. https://t.co/gg6uaS8CJz pic.twitter.com/FuDdagDJ7S
— Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) July 7, 2020
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.