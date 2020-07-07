CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Second Straight Day With Over 200 New Cases, Plus 6 New Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Beaver County, Butler County, Lawrence County, Local TV, Severe Thunderstorm Warning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather is moving through western Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced a severe thunderstorm warning for Washington County until 5:45 p.m.

Officials say the warning is for northwestern Washington County.

As the weather moved through the area, severe thunderstorm warnings were aso for Beaver, Lawrence and Butler counties until 5 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments