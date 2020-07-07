Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve had dreams of renting out a movie theater for you and a group of your friends and family, your wishes may now come true.
The Waterworks Cinema is offering private theater rentals for up to 20 people for just $50.
The movie theater along Freeport Road is offering a choice of several summertime classics including:
- Ghostbusters
- Jurassic Park
- Gremlins
- Back to the Future
- Matrix
- Irresistible
- Invisible Man
- Jaws
The theater says that demand was so high for the first week of the offering, the deal has been extended.
The theater recommends contacting them to be placed on a waitlist.
