CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Health Department Says Statewide Cases Now Top 90,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Freeport Road, Local News, Local TV, Waterworks Cinemas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve had dreams of renting out a movie theater for you and a group of your friends and family, your wishes may now come true.

The Waterworks Cinema is offering private theater rentals for up to 20 people for just $50.

The movie theater along Freeport Road is offering a choice of several summertime classics including:

  • Ghostbusters
  • Jurassic Park
  • Gremlins
  • Back to the Future
  • Matrix
  • Irresistible
  • Invisible Man
  • Jaws

The theater says that demand was so high for the first week of the offering, the deal has been extended.

The theater recommends contacting them to be placed on a waitlist.

Comments