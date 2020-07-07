CHARLESTON, W. Va (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has instituted a mandatory face mask order for indoor spaces after the state reported record numbers of new coronavirus cases over the weekend.
The Republican on Monday said his executive order, which goes into effect at midnight, requires everyone over the age of 9 to wear the face coverings inside buildings when social distancing isn’t possible.
New virus cases in the state have risen 30% in the last two weeks, with state health officials recording 118 infections Saturday and 76 on Sunday, both figures topping previous daily highs since the outbreak began.
