ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny Township in Westmoreland County has two fire departments, but neither will be answering any calls in the next few days.

“The departments could be out of service for a week,” Allegheny Township Supervisor Greg Primm says.

Primm says coronavirus concerns are shuttering both stations for the time being.

“One of the volunteer firefighters tested positive,” Primm said. “The fire departments had an event on the Fourth of July; he was at that event.”

It is unclear what, if any, social distancing or protective equipment rules were or were not being followed, but the party wasn’t just a handful of people.

“They came up with a list of 45 people,” Primm said.

Primm tells KDKA the alleged infected individual also responded to emergency calls with several Allegheny Township police officers as well.

“So we removed those police officers from service,” Primm said. “Four of them to quarantine and have them get tested.”

Primm says in addition to the closings and testing of individuals at the Fourth of July party, other measures were taken in the wake of the firefighter’s positive test.

“We’ve had to clean multiple buildings,” Primm said. “The police department was cleaned Sunday, all vehicles were cleaned on Sunday. As of this morning, the second fire station was cleaned.”

The township says all of its guidance measures are in line with the CDC and State Department of Health.

“Hopefully, everyone will be back in service in a week. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope we haven’t had any spread from that event,” Primm said.