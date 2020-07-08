PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 230 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday, and two additional deaths.

The county-wide total now stands at 4,209 since March 14. There are 4,028 confirmed cases and 181 probable cases.

Officials report that 431 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, that’s eight more patients hospitalized since Tuesday’s report.

The death toll has risen to 196, with 184 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths are of individuals ranging in age from 23-103, with 84 being the median age of those who have died. The dates of death for the two most recent deaths reported are June 26 and July 5.

Positive results are from tests that span June 23 through July 5.

