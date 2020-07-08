PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Being stuck at home for months during the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people do a lot of things, and for some, it’s changed their bodies.

Staying home for days at a time can lead to eating more than usual.

Local nutritionist Jackie Hale has some tips to get rid of what is being called the “quarantine fifteen.”

One of Hale’s main tips is to keep track of what you’re eating by keeping a food journal. It’s just one of the tools to use if you feel like you’ve put on the “quarantine fifteen” or are just worried about gaining weight.

Doctors from Yale Medicine say the pandemic has created a perfect storm of sorts for anyone that struggles with weight.

Rather than being out and about, many people are at home all day long and that can lead to overeating.

Their biggest recommendation for those trying to shape up for the summer is to create and stick to a daily routine.

This means waking up at the same time, planning meals, and finding ways to work in daily exercise.

They also recommend renewing, or in some cases starting, a love of cooking.

Doctors say thinking about what you’re eating and shopping carefully for food to cook with will lead to a better understanding of how quickly you can become full.

KDKA’s Celina Pompeani spoke with Jackie Hale over Zoom and she recommended that one way to avoid overeating and snacking throughout the day is to make sure there is plenty of protein during meals.

