ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 28-year-old man died after a crash in Pitcairn.
On Wednesday, emergency officials responded to a crash in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue at approximately 5:47 p.m.
Police say first responders found a Mazda 6 that collided with a Peoples Gas utility truck. Investigators say the Mazda driver, a 28-year-old man, crossed the center line and collided with the driver of the truck, which was moving in the opposite direction.
The 28-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say. The driver of the utility truck suffered minor injuries.
Police are investigating.
