PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is taking traffic circles for a test drive.
Four traffic circles have been temporarily installed where North Euclid Avenue meets Callowhill, Hampton, Hays and Rippey streets in the Highland Park and East Liberty neighborhoods.
Want to know more about the pilot? Have some feedback from your experience? Check out our website: https://t.co/NprOOET5YP
— Pittsburgh Mobility & Infrastructure (@PghDOMI) July 8, 2020
MoveForwardPGH, an initiative of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure to implement the Bike(+) Plan, says these intersections represent different scenarios they want to test out — like Port Authority buses at Callowhill and more traffic at Rippey.
Right now, the circles in the pilot program are made of reflective paint, flex posts and temporary sign poles. When they become permanent, there will be a sloped concrete curb, space for planting in the center and a regular sign post.
The pilot program will collect data for one month, ending in early August. They’ll be looking at how different users navigate the intersections.
Depending on the results, the final traffic circles could be modified and installed by the fall this year.
You can give feedback on the circles here.
