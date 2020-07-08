CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 3rd Straight Day With Over 200 New Cases, Total Climbs To Over 4,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf, Local TV, Nicole Ford, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Restaurants

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf will not make an announcement today about a potential new order that would impact restaurants and bars.

Leaders told KDKA’s Nicole Ford Tuesday that the announcement was expected to come today and would affect the restaurant industry, as well as the number of people allowed to gather in a group, in Washington, Butler, Beaver and Westmoreland counties.

However, the governor will not be issuing a new order today.

As Allegheny County has put restrictions in place on restaurants and bars to stem the surge of coronavirus cases, owners of establishments in southwestern Pennsylvania say they’re worried what will happen if their businesses are ordered to shut down.

A statement from the Department Of Health’s press office earlier this afternoon reads:

“Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is essential to protecting the health of Pennsylvanians. We are continually monitoring what is happening in Southwest Pennsylvania and are in communication with local officials to keep them up to date as to changes happening in their areas. Even small case increases are concerning and are being watched very carefully. We are prepared to take action as necessary to protect residents from the spread of COVID-19 and prevent people from getting sick. The most important thing residents can do right now is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments