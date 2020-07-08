HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf will not make an announcement today about a potential new order that would impact restaurants and bars.

BREAKING —> @GovernorTomWolf will not make an announcement today on potential new order that would impact restaurants and bars https://t.co/P4It9P445e — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) July 8, 2020

Leaders told KDKA’s Nicole Ford Tuesday that the announcement was expected to come today and would affect the restaurant industry, as well as the number of people allowed to gather in a group, in Washington, Butler, Beaver and Westmoreland counties.

However, the governor will not be issuing a new order today.

Are we closing indoor dining or are we not??? If so, when??? It’s the questions business owners across Beaver and Butler Counties are asking as they wait for official word from the governor on a new order. What we know right now starting at 4pm on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oRJ59Ui04T — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) July 8, 2020

As Allegheny County has put restrictions in place on restaurants and bars to stem the surge of coronavirus cases, owners of establishments in southwestern Pennsylvania say they’re worried what will happen if their businesses are ordered to shut down.

A statement from the Department Of Health’s press office earlier this afternoon reads:

“Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is essential to protecting the health of Pennsylvanians. We are continually monitoring what is happening in Southwest Pennsylvania and are in communication with local officials to keep them up to date as to changes happening in their areas. Even small case increases are concerning and are being watched very carefully. We are prepared to take action as necessary to protect residents from the spread of COVID-19 and prevent people from getting sick. The most important thing residents can do right now is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

