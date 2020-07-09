PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 158 new Coronavirus cases Thursday, and no additional deaths.

The county-wide total now stands at 4,367 since March 14. There are 4,180 confirmed cases and 187 probable cases.

Officials report that 443 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, that’s 12 more patients hospitalized since Wednesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 168 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 79 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

In the newest cases, the health department says patient ages range from 5-months to 90-years-old with the median age being 29. Positive results are from tests that span June 25 through July 7.

The death toll is steady at 196, with 184 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket at 39%. The 65 and older age group has 19% of COVID-19 cases, and the 50-64 age group also has 19%.

Here is the daily age breakdown:

00-04 – 39 (1%)

05-12 – 64 (1%)

13-18 – 110 (3%)

19-24 – 791 (18%)

25-49 – 1,711 (39%)

50-64 – 824 (19%)

65 + — 828 (19%)

Health officials say 71,546 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

