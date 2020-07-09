Comments
CRAFTON (KDKA) – A man that worked at the Amazon distribution center in Crafton is bringing a lawsuit against the company.
Clair Wingerstahn, age 67, has lung and heart conditions and claims Amazon didn’t provide reasonable accommodations for the work he could do.
He also claims that the company hired younger workers for the jobs he requested.
Wingerstahn was eventually fired by Amazon.
When reached for comment, Amazon told KDKA they do not comment on active litigation.
You must log in to post a comment.