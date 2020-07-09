PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following in the footsteps of Garth Brooks, country music star Blake Shelton announced a drive-in concert debuting on July 25.
The concert is being presented by Encore Live and will feature Shelton, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins.
A pre-taped concert will be shown at several western Pennsylvania drive-in theaters, including Dependable Drive-In, the Palace Gardens Drive-In Theater, and Evergreen Drive-In.
“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a news release. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”
A ticket will admit one car, SUV, or truck, good for admission for up to six people.
Tickets will go on sale on July 14 on Ticketmaster.
