SHENANGO (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter after a destructive drive in Lawrence County.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the driver at a high rate of speed slammed into the sign at the Shenango Center along East Washington Street.

The car then flipped onto its roof and trapped the driver inside as a result.

Life-saving tools were used to free the man from the car.

His condition is unknown at this time.

