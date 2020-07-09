Comments
SHENANGO (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter after a destructive drive in Lawrence County.
Just before 2:30 a.m., the driver at a high rate of speed slammed into the sign at the Shenango Center along East Washington Street.
The car then flipped onto its roof and trapped the driver inside as a result.
Life-saving tools were used to free the man from the car.
His condition is unknown at this time.
