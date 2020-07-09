PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Atlantic Coastal Conference is reportedly expected to adopt a conference-only model for the 2020 football season.
According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, ACC football teams will play conference-only games amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ACC football also expected to play conference-only games, sources told @Stadium. Last month, ACC commish John Swofford told @Stadium if Power 5 schools played conference-only schedules that ACC would assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needed
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2020
The non-ACC teams scheduled for Pitt this season are Miami of Ohio, Marshall, Richmond and Notre Dame.
But McMurphy is reporting that the ACC will assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needs.
The Big 10 Conference announced Thursday that it is also moving to a conference-only schedule for fall sports.
Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season:https://t.co/KLjc4mA47h
— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 9, 2020
