Filed Under:College Football, college sports, Pitt Panthers Football, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Atlantic Coastal Conference is reportedly expected to adopt a conference-only model for the 2020 football season.

According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, ACC football teams will play conference-only games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-ACC teams scheduled for Pitt this season are Miami of Ohio, Marshall, Richmond and Notre Dame.

But McMurphy is reporting that the ACC will assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needs.

The Big 10 Conference announced Thursday that it is also moving to a conference-only schedule for fall sports.

