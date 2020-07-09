Comments
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A parishioner at the St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Washington County has tested positive for coronavirus, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says.
The diocese says the parishioner received the positive test result Thursday. The Bentleyville church will stay open and no Masses are impacted.
Everyone who attended Mass on July 4 will be notified. Social distancing was practiced and masks were worn, the diocese says.
“We offer our prayers and support of our parishioner and continue to work hard to ensure that all safety measures are observed for those who are coming to our churches for our Masses and all other services,” said Father Ed Yuhas, Pastor, in a press release.
