CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 158 New Cases, Total Grows To 4,367
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bentleyville, Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh, Local TV, Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Washington County

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A parishioner at the St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Washington County has tested positive for coronavirus, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says.

The diocese says the parishioner received the positive test result Thursday. The Bentleyville church will stay open and no Masses are impacted.

Everyone who attended Mass on July 4 will be notified. Social distancing was practiced and masks were worn, the diocese says.

“We offer our prayers and support of our parishioner and continue to work hard to ensure that all safety measures are observed for those who are coming to our churches for our Masses and all other services,” said Father Ed Yuhas, Pastor, in a press release.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments