PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s Chief Medical Examiner says 564 people died of an overdose last year — an increase of 72 compared to 2018.
The county says the deaths were “almost always” caused by a mixture of drugs most commonly containing fentanyl, followed by heroin and cocaine.
According to the county, data shows that more than half the deaths were in males, with 81 percent of them identifying as white. Seventy-three percent of cases fall into the age groups of 25 to 54.
The zip codes with the most overdose deaths reported in Allegheny County were 15210, 15235 and 15212.
“We must continue to work together to prevent deaths due to opioid overdose – these are primarily young adults – they are our children, grandchildren, friends and relatives,” said Director of the Allegheny County Health Department Dr. Debra Bogen in a press release.
