Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – A potential new driver’s lesson didn’t quite go according to plan on Thursday night in Penn Hills.
According to Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton, a non-licensed driver was learning how to drive in the Penn Hills Shopping Center when they crashed into another vehicle and then the driver’s license center.
Burton said that the car struck was driving past the driver’s license center when the non-licensed driver hit them. Following the collision, they continued driving and crashed into the side of the building.
No one was injured and the building is now being checked for structural damage.
You must log in to post a comment.