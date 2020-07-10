PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information into the mysterious disappearance of a girl from the Amish community in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

According to the FBI, 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen on Father’s Day, June 21, when she did not return to her East Lampeter Township home after church services.

She was last seen at a farm in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County.

Stoltzfoos was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron and black head covering.

She has brown hair, blue eyes, weighs about 125 pounds and stands at 5-feet-10-inches tall.

To see a composite photo of her in street close, click here.

Linda Stoltzfoos Missing Person Reward https://t.co/55cSqdyAbs — East Lampeter PD (@eastlampeterpd) July 10, 2020

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).