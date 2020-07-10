PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rabbit and her favorite dinosaur have a new home.

Roo, the rabbit, came to Humane Animal Rescue because she and the dog in her first home stopped getting along.

Along with Roo though, the shelter also got a dinosaur.

That’s because Roo is bonded with a stuffed animal. Humane Animal Rescue says bunnies can sometimes become bonded with objects.

So, anywhere Roo goes, her stuffed animal, Littlefoot, the orphaned brontosaurus from the 1988 animated movie, “The Land Before Time,” goes too.

Luckily, Humane Animal Rescue says it took them less than a month to find Roo and Littlefoot a new home. They left the shelter today with their new forever family.

Roo carefully grooms Littlefoot & loves to explore, play with her jingly ball, & munch on hay–– all while making sure her best friend is having fun too, of course. Luckily, they were with us for less than a month before they found their family today. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/3xm4uVFfNv — Humane Animal Rescue (@HARSavesLives) July 10, 2020

Now Roo can do all her favorite things – like explore, munch on hay and play with her jingly ball – in her brand new home.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24