SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Traffic is closed in the northbound direction along Route 8 due to a water main break.
According to Shaler Township Police, crews are working to repair the break that took place between Spencer Lane and Fall Run Road.
Police and crews at the scene say the road could be closed for up to 10 hours due to the damage to the road and the water main.
They said that the road is currently closed but then there will be single-lane restrictions in place later this morning.
