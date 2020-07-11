PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 215 new Coronavirus cases Saturday, and one additional death.
The county-wide total now stands at 4,762 since March 14. There are 4,571 confirmed cases and 191 probable cases.
Officials report that 456 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; that’s six more patients hospitalized since Friday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 168 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 79 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The death toll is at 198, with 186 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
