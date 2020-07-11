Comments
VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – The Vandergrift Pool is closed after an employee was possibly exposed to coronavirus.
The announcement was made on Saturday in a letter from Borough Secretary Stephen DelleDonne.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the pool will be closed for the time being,” the letter read. “This is due to a possible exposure of an employee. To be clear, this is not a confirmed case but rather a possible exposure.”
DelleDonne also said that all reservations for July 11 would be refunded and they will try to resume swimming lessons once the test results are known.
Updates on the pool’s status will be posted on Facebook.
