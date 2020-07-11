PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wiz Khalifa is partnering with a local esports team, the Pittsburgh Knights, and online fundraising platform Softgiving for a charity event.

The event is officially called the Wiz and Friends Charity Livestream and is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say that this is the first gaming live-stream Khalifa has participated in and that Twitch streamer Austin will also emcee the event. Some of the games that will be played during the event include Madden NFL, Mario Kart, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Mortal Kombat among others.

Proceeds will benefit Rise Above The Disorder (RAD), aimed at providing mental health care to young people. Specifically, this event is hoping to donate funds to aid mental health care for people of color in need of it.

Several other rappers and personalities will make appearances during the event. The event will reportedly be available to view on the Pittsburgh Knights’ YouTube Channel.